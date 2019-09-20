Football Friday Night (9/20/19)

Week 4 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a pair of undefeated teams. 2-0 Walnut Ridge hosts 2-0 Salem in our Game of the Week. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Sexton Field.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. The Game of the Week is one of 10 games we’ll spotlight.
You can follow Chris Hudgison and Matthew Schwartz on twitter for updates along with the Football Friday Night facebook page.
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT (Sept. 20th)
Game of the Week: Salem at Walnut Ridge
West Memphis at Wynne
Trumann at Paragould
Newport at Lonoke
Earle at Cross County
Corning at East Poinsett County
Hazen at Marked Tree
Piggott at Rector
Kennett at Caruthersville
New Madrid Co. Central at Doniphan
FFN Feature: Riley Jones (Rivercrest P/K)
