Football Friday Night (9/20/19)

Football Friday Night (9/20/19)
FFN seal (Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison | September 20, 2019 at 3:41 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 3:43 PM

Week 4 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a pair of undefeated teams. 2-0 Walnut Ridge hosts 2-0 Salem in our Game of the Week. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Sexton Field.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. The Game of the Week is one of 10 games we’ll spotlight.

Check out more 9/20 scores here

You can follow Chris Hudgison and Matthew Schwartz on twitter for updates along with the Football Friday Night facebook page.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT (Sept. 20th)

Game of the Week: Salem at Walnut Ridge

West Memphis at Wynne

Trumann at Paragould

Newport at Lonoke

Earle at Cross County

Corning at East Poinsett County

Hazen at Marked Tree

Piggott at Rector

Kennett at Caruthersville

New Madrid Co. Central at Doniphan

FFN Feature: Riley Jones (Rivercrest P/K)

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.