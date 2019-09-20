Group appeals A-State free speech ruling to federal appeals court

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Washington, DC group announced Friday that they will be appealing a federal judge’s ruling on a free speech case to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit in St. Louis.
According to a media release, Alliance Defending Freedom said they believe the ruling from federal district judge J. Leon Holmes left no consequences for Arkansas State University officials for violating the free speech rights of Ashlyn Hoggard.
Hoggard filed suit in 2017, alleging she was kicked and another person were kicked off a patio in front of the university Student Union. From there, the group alleged Hoggard was threatened with a student code of conduct violation for trying to set up a table to promote the university chapter of Turning Point USA.
“The lawsuit prompted the state of Arkansas to enact campus free speech legislation known as the FORUM Act, which prohibits such restrictive speech policies. As a result, the university changed the bad policies it relied upon to censor Hoggard, but the court ultimately left no repercussions for university officials for their unconstitutional actions,” the group said in a media release.
In a 29-page ruling in the case, Judge Holmes said the 1st Amendment, while protecting speech, does not create an absolute power on the issue.
“The first amendment, which the Supreme Court has made applicable to the states through the fourteenth amendment, provides that Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of speech," Holmes said in the ruling. "Despite the fact that the first amendment seemingly imposes an absolute prohibition on laws that abridge the freedom of speech, the Supreme Court has repeatedly held that free speech is not an absolute right; and the application of the first amendment to every state and local governmental entity - including schools, prisons and a vast array of other governmental bodies - makes it impossible for the prohibition to be absolute.
Holmes also ruled that ASU administrators did not participate in enforcing the policy and cannot be held liable absent any personal participation, while university trustees were protected through qualified immunity in their individual capacities.
