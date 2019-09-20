Group appeals A-State free speech ruling to federal appeals court

“The first amendment, which the Supreme Court has made applicable to the states through the fourteenth amendment, provides that Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of speech," Holmes said in the ruling. "Despite the fact that the first amendment seemingly imposes an absolute prohibition on laws that abridge the freedom of speech, the Supreme Court has repeatedly held that free speech is not an absolute right; and the application of the first amendment to every state and local governmental entity - including schools, prisons and a vast array of other governmental bodies - makes it impossible for the prohibition to be absolute.