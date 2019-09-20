Miranda Lambert bringing concert to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Miranda Lambert will bring her Wildcard Tour to Little Rock’s Verizon Arena early next year.
The country music superstar will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. Special guests include Cody Johnson and Lanco.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. Prices range from $39.75 to $94.75, with applicable service charges. There is a six ticket limit per household, according to a news release from Live Nation Entertainment.
Lambert is partnering with the Humane Society of Pulaski County to “Fill the Little Red Wagon.” Fans can donate dog food, treats, supplies, and cash for the shelter at the entrance of the arena before the show.
