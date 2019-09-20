NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/19)

Jonesboro volleyball beats Paragould in 5A East clash to move to 9-0
By Chris Hudgison | September 19, 2019 at 10:51 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 10:51 PM

It was another busy night of high school volleyball around Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro moved to 9-0 on the season with a straight set victory over Paragould.

Jonesboro 3, Paragould 0 (Lady Hurricane 9-0 this season)

Valley View 3, Pocahontas 0 (Lady Blazers 16-0 this season)

Marion 3, West Memphis 0

GCT 3, Nettleton 1

Mountain Home 3, Searcy 0

Batesville 3, Wynne 2

Newport 3, Harrisburg 0

Walnut Ridge 3, Piggott 1

Hoxie 3, Palestine-Wheatley 0

Harding Academy 3, Central Arkansas Christian 0

Midland 3, Salem 0

