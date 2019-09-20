It was another busy night of high school volleyball around Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro moved to 9-0 on the season with a straight set victory over Paragould.
NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/19)
Jonesboro 3, Paragould 0 (Lady Hurricane 9-0 this season)
Valley View 3, Pocahontas 0 (Lady Blazers 16-0 this season)
Marion 3, West Memphis 0
GCT 3, Nettleton 1
Mountain Home 3, Searcy 0
Batesville 3, Wynne 2
Newport 3, Harrisburg 0
Walnut Ridge 3, Piggott 1
Hoxie 3, Palestine-Wheatley 0
Harding Academy 3, Central Arkansas Christian 0
Midland 3, Salem 0
