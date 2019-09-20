Officials working to make public transportation easier

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro JET system is working on a new tool to help the community get around with ease.
The transit-line has partnered with the A-State Computer Science Department to develop a real-time bus route app. It is currently in its beta stage, but Jonesboro’s Director of Transit, Michael Black says it should be ready in the next 30 to 45 days.
“We’re working very diligently to be on-time and be dependable,” Black said.
The app with can be downloaded through Google Play and the App store.
All smart phones, no matter the size of the screen, will be able to display the needed information to get you to work, to the hospital or even the Red Wolf Game on Saturdays.
It will also update itself every 15 seconds, giving you the most accurate bus time routes.
The bus system has also seen an increase in ridership and is on track to accomplish over 134,000 trips this year, a record high.
Black is hoping in the next year, the line can expand to seven routes and serve Jonesboro the way it needs to be.
