911 outage reported in Bay, Trumann, Lake City

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some residents calling 911 will need to talk to a dispatcher in Jonesboro.
CenturyLink says 911 services are down in the Bay, Lake City, and Trumann areas.
The company says at least 100 customers are affected by the outage.
CenturyLink has dispatched a technician to repair the problem, according to a news release from Jeff Presley, Jonesboro & Craighead County E-911 director.
Until the problem is fixed, Jonesboro 911 will answer the calls.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.