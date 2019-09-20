Riley Jones kicks his way into Rivercrest record book

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - Riley Jones has some good hands in the Rivercrest secondary. He had a pick six in 2018 and already has two interceptions in 2019.
His right foot is becoming legendary in Colt country. Riley had a walkoff 41 yard field goal in Week 1 as Rivercrest rallied to beat a 6A team in Mississippi.
“Well the first one, they blew the whistle, and I missed,” Jones said. “And most people, it’s in the back of their minds. But with the way we practice and the way we’re brought up, we’re taught to just go play by play. And I ended up making the one that counted.”
“He gives you a chance anytime you’re inside the 30, you know,” added head coach Johnny Fleming. “Kicking wise, he’s one of the best to come out of here. And he’s a good punter, and he’s worked at it all summer. He went to camps almost every week in the summer.”
The four-star prospect went to another galaxy of kicking last week. Riley lined up for a 54 yard field goal in the 3rd quarter at Valley View.
“We actually trotted him out there for a punt first,” Fleming said. “And then about a second before they were getting ready to snap it, we called timeout. And of one of my assistants, Coach (Murphy) Smith, said why don’t we try a field goal right here? That’s what we did and the rest is history.”
“We usually go to about 50 in practice, sometimes I make them, sometimes I don’t,” Jones said. "He had enough confidence to let me try it.
Riley drilled a career long kick to give Rivercrest a 3-0 lead. Valley View would end up rallying to win 7-3. The 54 yarder set a Rivercrest record. It’s tied for the 5th longest field goal in the history of Arkansas high school football.
Riley said “when I first found out that it was a school record, my next question was what’s the state record? Because I want to break that.”
Rivercrest will host Trumann in the 4A-3 conference opener on September 27th.
