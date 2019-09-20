Shooting victim ‘uncooperative,’ police turn to public for help

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - With an “uncooperative victim,” Newport police hope the public can help them solve a recent shooting.
Just before 6:30 Wednesday night, officers were called to the Unity Health Harris Medical Center’s emergency room regarding a gunshot victim.
When they arrived, according to a news release from the police department, they found 22-year-old Keith Worsham suffering from a non-life-threatening wound to an extremity.
Described as being “uncooperative,” Worsham did not identify the person who shot him.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Newport Police Department at 870-523-2722.
