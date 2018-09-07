Warm and Humid Weekend

Storms will continue this evening, and that could impact Football Friday Night. Not everyone sees rain, but take the rain gear just in case. Lightning is possible with some storms, so be prepared for a lightning delay or two. Storms should clear out by midnight, and then we stay mostly quiet the rest of the overnight. A few showers are possible Saturday morning with mostly dry conditions in the afternoon. Even Sunday look mostly dry with the best rain chances after sunset or even midnight. Scattered storms will be awaiting many of us Monday morning on the way to work and school. This weekend looks warm with highs in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Humidity will stay high as well until the front on Monday pushes through. This front will bring less humid air for Monday and most of Tuesday.