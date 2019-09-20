Woman awakes to find car shot up

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Bono woman, who went to bed early with a headache Wednesday night, awoke to an even bigger pain.
During the night, according to a Craighead County Sheriff’s Office incident report, someone shot up her 2007 Lincoln Mark VI.
The 29-year-old victim told Deputy Jeania Byrd she parked the car at a home on County Road 380 around 8 p.m. Wednesday and went to bed early due to a headache.
When she got in the car the next morning at 7:30, she discovered “several large bullet holes in the hood and front windshield.”
According to her report, Byrd counted 9 bullet holes in the hood, and two more in the windshield.
The hood and both sides of the vehicle had also been keyed.
The victim, who said she did not hear anything and does not know who might have done this, said the car belongs to her aunt who lives in Wynne.
