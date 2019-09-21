Annual Beatles at the Ridge festival brings in thousands

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Walnut Ridge’s Beatles at the Ridge festival ended Saturday but saw thousands enjoy live music and lots of food.
The festival focuses around the Beatles by playing and offering many photo opportunities up and down the street.
Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said it’s about focusing not only on the band, but also the city.
“This festival has brought belief from the citizens of Walnut Ridge and the surrounding communities, that Walnut Ridge is on the move again,” he said. “It’s about Walnut Ridge.”
This marks the eighth year for the festival and the city plans on continuing the event for many years to come.
