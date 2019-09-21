Arkansas State volleyball sweeps Hokie Invitational to start 9-3

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Another dominant defensive effort, combined with a solid day offensively, helped Arkansas State complete the weekend sweep of the Hokie Invitational with a 3-0 trouncing of Chattanooga on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum.
A-State (9-3) held the Mocs (5-8) to an attack percentage of just .009, as Chattanooga committed a costly 27 attack errors to just 28 kills. The Red Wolves now enter Sun Belt Conference play riding a four-match winning streak.
Timber Terrell led the way offensively with eight kills, while Paulina Sobolewska added seven. Josie Stanford put forth a solid performance both offensively and defensively, notching six kills and seven total blocks – matching her career high set on Sept. 7 vs. New Orleans.
Terrell earned Tournament MVP honors, with Hannah Cox and Kendahl Davenport joining her on the all-tournament team. On the weekend Terrell accounted for 29 kills and nine blocks, while Cox and Davenport led the Red Wolves’ defensive efforts with 49 digs and 11 total blocks, respectively. Davenport also played a huge factor offensively, tallying 20 kills with a .484 hitting percentage.
Set 1 – A-State 25-21
Arkansas State claimed the early advantage on a kill by Timber Terrell, but the Mocs fought back in a back-and-forth opening set. The lead changed hands six times before the Red Wolves went on a 7-1 run to take a lead and hold it. Paulina Sobolewska ended the set with a kill off of a Cramer set, giving the Scarlet and Black an early 1-0 lead in the match.
Terrell led the Red Wolves offense with four kills, while Cramer notched five assists and Andersohn adding four.
Set 2 – A-State 25-14
The Mocs overcame an early 3-1 deficit to knot up the second frame at 3-all, but the Red Wolves went on a 5-0 run to force a Chattanooga timeout at 8-3. That lead would stretch to as much as 11, as the A-State offense heated up and Chattanooga committed costly errors. The Red Wolves went on to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the match when Josie Stanford ended things with a kill – her fifth of the match and third of the set.
Terrell added three more kills in the second stanza, while Sobolewska also notched three. Defensively, Stanford and Davenport both tallied a pair of blocks.
Set 3 – A-State 25-11
Chattanooga opened with an early 3-1 lead, but it would be all for naught as the Arkansas State offense got going once more. The Red Wolves also capitalized on 10 attack errors committed by the Mocs en route to a dominant 25-11 decision in the final set.
Sobolewska tallied two more kills, while the two Red Wolf setters combined for two as well – including Cramer’s match-clincher. The Red Wolves tallied three blocks in the set, nine overall in the match.
With the win, Arkansas State is now 33-0 when taking the first two sets in a match dating back to 2017.
Next Up
The Red Wolves are now set to open Sun Belt Conference play on Thursday, Sept. 26, at Troy (6:30 p.m.) followed by a showdown at South Alabama on Friday (6:30 p.m.).
