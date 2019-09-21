Arkansas State volleyball sweeps Hokie Invitational to start 9-3

The Mocs overcame an early 3-1 deficit to knot up the second frame at 3-all, but the Red Wolves went on a 5-0 run to force a Chattanooga timeout at 8-3. That lead would stretch to as much as 11, as the A-State offense heated up and Chattanooga committed costly errors. The Red Wolves went on to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the match when Josie Stanford ended things with a kill – her fifth of the match and third of the set.