Beatles at the Ridge offers music, memorabilia, and more

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Walnut Ridge wrapped up the first night of The Beatles at the Ridge Festival Friday evening.
The annual festival celebrates The Beatles’ only stop in Arkansas back in the 1960s.
Friday’s main focus was on the symposium, and this year’s theme focuses on Beatles memorabilia.
Fans can look through old records, autographs, and even authentic guitar picks used by the Beatles themselves.
This year’s featured speaker Jim Berkenstadt is visiting the festival for the first time, and he said he’s impressed with all the town has done.
“I think this is a wonderful thing because it’s great for the town and the whole state," said Berkenstadt. "It’s a great way to connect the history of the Beatles with the city.”
Berkenstadt talked about collecting “high end” memorabilia like autographs and instruments Friday and discussed his book, “The Beatle Who Vanished: Jimmie Nicol.”
Things kick off again at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with the Artists and Authors symposium, again in The Studio on Main Street.
You can find the full list of events here.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.