On the Border restaurant in Jonesboro to close

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A restaurant along Red Wolf Boulevard that has been open for several years is now set to close, the business’ owner said Saturday.
In a statement to Region 8 News, Ladd Biro, with On the Border in the 2300 block of Red Wolf Boulevard, said the restaurant will close Sept. 24.
“We have made the difficult decision to permanently close our Jonesboro location. It was an honor and a privilege to serve our friends and guests in northeast Arkansas for the last four years,” Biro said. “We encourage our fans to continue to visit us at one of our Memphis or Little Rock locations. Thank you for your patronage.”
There is no word on the number of jobs that will be lost due to the closing.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.