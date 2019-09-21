Crittenden Co. Sheriff’s Department K9 Argos dies

MARION, Ark. (KAIT) -A K-9 for an area sheriff’s department was remembered Saturday as a dedicated member of the department, with officials saying the dog will be missed.
According to a post on the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, K-9 Argos died Friday due to illness.
“The department wants to send out its condolences to Argos’ partner and handler, Lt. Darrell Prewitt, who was by his side. We will always remember K-9 Argos for his dedicated service to the department and his keen ability to find illegal narcotics and track fugitives,” the post noted.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.