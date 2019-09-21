Free event offers vouchers for mammograms and prostate screenings

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple local organizations teamed up Friday to host the 10th annual Hoping for a Cure.
NEA Baptist, Ritter Communications, East Arkansas Broadcasters and KAIT offered mammogram and prostate vouchers to citizens in Region 8.
The event was held on the corner of Highland Drive and Caraway Road in the Pier 1 parking lot and a representative says the early detection is key.
“We just want to raise awareness. We want you to know your body. We want you to know when there are changes and we want you to feel free to come and see us and know that financial obligation is not an obstacle for you.. we will still take care of you,” Breast Center Manager Beverly Gober said.
If you missed out on the event today, you are not out of luck.
NEA Baptist will continue to give out these vouchers until funding is out.
You also have to meet all of the requirements included being older than 40 years old.
You can call (901) 936-1096 for more information.
