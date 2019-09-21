$2 million bond set in Jonesboro rape case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A St. Francis County man was being held Friday in the Craighead County jail on a $2 million bond after police say he threatened, choked and sexually assaulted a victim this week, according to Jonesboro police.
Corey D. Bradley, 37, Forrest City was arrested Sept. 19 on suspicion of rape after police went to the 800-block of South Caraway Road due to a welfare check.
The victim told police she found Bradley hiding in a downstairs closet.
“He produced a handgun and began pulling and eventually cutting victim’s hair with scissors. Victim also reported he choked her during this attack,” Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit. “He then forced her upstairs at gunpoint, took her cell phone, forced her to undress and perform sexual acts while using her cell phone to record parts of these acts.”
The victim also told police that Bradley would kill her and himself if the police showed up.
However, the victim got her phone back and ran out of the apartment as police arrived.
Bradley took off running but was later arrested after a foot pursuit.
Officers said they found a clear bag with marijuana and a cream colored bag with cocaine in the back of the patrol car, after Bradley was taken to jail. Officers also found the weapon, believed to be stolen, used in the attack inside the apartment, police said.
In addition to rape, Bradley was arrested on suspicion of aggravated residential burglary, domestic battering-3rd degree, fleeing, interference with emergency communication-1st degree, possession of meth or cocaine greater than two grams but less than 10 grams, possession of schedule VI less than four ounces, possession of firearms by certain persons, theft by receiving firearm less than $2,500, terroristic threatening-1st degree and video voyeurism-residence, business or school.
Bradley will appear in circuit court on Oct. 23 in Jonesboro.
