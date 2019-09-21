Safe Haven Baby Boxes being discussed for Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a recent decision in the Arkansas state legislature, new mothers are allowed to drop their newborns at safe boxes without identifying themselves.
Earlier this week, Benton issued the first Safe Haven Baby Box in Arkansas and now, the local chapter of the Knights of Columbus are raising funds to purchase the safe box.
The founder and president, Monica Kelsey, said her goal is to raise awareness to the Safe Haven Law.
She said she was also abandoned as a baby and says women who choose this box and the safe haven law are ultimately choosing adoption for their child.
“We don’t give these women enough credit. These babies could end up in the dumpster, but they don’t. They are bringing these babies to our boxes and that’s what its all about, saving the lives of these children. And giving these mothers 100 percent anonymity so that their lives can go on,” Kelsey said.
Once the moms place their children in these boxes, they are giving up their parental rights.
The boxes are placed at hospitals, police and fire stations and the babies are taken to get a physical examination and medical care, if needed.
Kelsey also said that the boxes are certified and have been modified over 24 times.
They do have insulation and babies are only in there for seconds, due to three alarms that are triggered to officials.
The box cost $10,000 to have and it will be the only safe box in Northeast Arkansas of its kind in this area, if funds are raised.
Anyone wishing to help can contact Larry Kimbrough at (870) 897-2964 for more information.
