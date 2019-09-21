Sophia Restrepo scores 2 goals as Arkansas State soccer wins Sun Belt opener

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
A strong performance by Sophia Restrepo and Sarah Sodoma propelled the Arkansas State Soccer team, as it defeated ULM 3-1, in its conference opener, Friday evening at Brown Stadium.
Following the win, the Red Wolves improved to 5-3 and 1-0 in the SBC, while ULM fell to 3-4 on the year and 0-1 in the league.
In the 33rd minute, Manchester, Mo., native Sarah Sodoma took a near perfect pass form senior Lindsey Brochu, then gathered her steps before sending a powerful ball through the back of the net. Sodoma now has a team-high six goals on the season to go along with 14 points.
In the 55th minute, Cape Coral, Fl., native Sophia Restrepo was able to give the Red Wolves a 2-1 advantage when she found the back of the net, from the top of the box, in an unassisted fashion. Restrepo struck again in the 69th minute, earning her fourth goal of the season while Sodoma was credited the assist.
Arkansas State took 15 shots on the night as it earned nine corner kicks on the match. Strong defensive efforts by the Red Wolves held the Warhawks to only three shots on the night while only allowing three corner kicks.
Webster Grove, Mo., native Megan McClure made two saves on the match.
ULM’s goalkeeper Rian Kasner defensive efforts didn’t go unnoticed as she made an impressive nine saves through 90 minutes of action.
Arkansas State will continue Sun Belt Conference action when it returns home to host Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at A-State Soccer Park, as live stats can be viewed at astatestats.com.
