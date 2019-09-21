Stolen truck involved in deadly crash in New Madrid Co., Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman is dead after a crash on County Road 250.
It happened 3 miles south of Malden at around 3:10 a.m. on Friday, September 20.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford F150 traveled off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, overturned and ejected the driver.
The driver, 37-year-old Heather D. Hicks, of Piedmont, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:41 a.m.
Troopers said the vehicle involved was reported stolen.
