“Welcoming Hub” focus of city

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) - It may be something that most people think may be simple like setting up a water bill or understanding code violations when they move to a new city.
However, a Northwest Arkansas city is working to help immigrants understand those issues and the resources available to help.
According to a report from content partner KNWA, the city of Fayetteville created a five-year welcoming plan in 2017 with the goal of helping the growing number of immigrants in the town.
The “Welcoming Hub” provides immigrants with information, city officials said.
Linda DeBerry, a city official, said the city has a seven percent foreign-born population in the city, KNWA reported.
“We’ve heard the mayor say over and over again; No matter who you are, who you love, what your religion is, what color your skin is, just know you are welcome in Fayetteville" DeBerry told KNWA. “We’re putting those words into action.”
City officials have been working to get documents and forms available for residents in several languages, including Spanish, Arabic and Marshallese.
