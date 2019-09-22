House fire under investigation in Jonesboro

The Jonesboro Fire Marshal's office is investigating a house fire in the 1500 block of Sally Lane Saturday evening. Firefighters went to the scene around 11:30 p.m. and put out the fire at the house. (Source: KAIT-TV)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro fire officials are seeking to determine the cause of a house fire Saturday evening as an investigation into the fire continues, according to the Jonesboro Fire Marshal’s office.

According to the Jonesboro Fire Department, firefighters went to the 1500-block of Sally Lane around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 21 after getting a call about the fire.

There was no word on any injuries.

However, Fire Marshal Jason Wills said his office was working on a report into the fire and should know more on Monday.

