House fire under investigation in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro fire officials are seeking to determine the cause of a house fire Saturday evening as an investigation into the fire continues, according to the Jonesboro Fire Marshal’s office.
According to the Jonesboro Fire Department, firefighters went to the 1500-block of Sally Lane around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 21 after getting a call about the fire.
There was no word on any injuries.
However, Fire Marshal Jason Wills said his office was working on a report into the fire and should know more on Monday.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.