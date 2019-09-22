Red Wolves beat Southern Illinois 41-28 in home return for Blake Anderson

“I’ll never gripe about a win, even when it’s not a pretty win, but we found a way to get it done,” head coach Blake Anderson said. “I’m really pleased with the offense. We ran the clock out there at the end, so that was a good way to finish. I thought the drive right before halftime was critical and it proved to be a key point for us to go down the field and get that (score). Southern Illinois did a good job of keeping us off-balance all night. It was a really frustrating night trying to find something that could get us into a rhythm defensively. Our defense got some stops when we needed them, and it was enough to get us a win so I’m glad we’re 2-2 going into conference play.”