Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (Sept. 20th)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
Watch the nominees from September 20th here.
Walnut Ridge (Andrew Brewer 80 yd TD pass to Cole Manning)
Nominee number 1 is from our Game of the Week. Walnut Ridge capped a wild 4th quarter comeback. Andrew Brewer connected with Cole Manning, Cole sheds off defenders for an 80 yard touchdown with less than 2 minutes to go. The Bobcats beat Salem 26-22 to start the season 3 and oh.
EPC (Preston Rains 28 yd TD pass to Rayshon Gates)
Nominee number 2 is East Poinsett County. Warriors rolled the dice on 4th and 6 in the 1st quarter. Preston Rains dropped a dime to Rayshon Gates for a 28 yard touchdown. EPC beat Corning 56 - 22 to improve to 2-1.
Trumann (Rian King TD)
Our final nominee is Trumann. The Wildcats execute a double handoff and Rian King stiff arms his way for a touchdown. Trumann beat Paragould 30-15 for their first win of 2019.
VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK
Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts. Yarnell’s will deliver ice cream to the winning school.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.