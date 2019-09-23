FOUND: Amber Alert deactivated for missing Arkansas girl

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Lonoke County Sheriffs Office has reported the missing child and woman have been found. The Amber Alert associated with information below has been deactivated.
D’Kaylei R’Nay Gregory was taken and not returned.
She was last seen in the city of Autin around 6:00 P.M. on September, 22nd.
D’Kaylei is 2-years-old.
She has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs 40 lbs.
She was last seen possibly wearing a light pink shirt and a diaper.
Police are also looking for Cheyenne Elizabeth Moore.
She is 5′06″, with black hair and brown eyes.
Moore was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and shorts.
The missing infant may be traveling in a silver 2003 Nissan Sentra 4 door with an Arkansas Tag 176XWO.
If you see them, call the police.
