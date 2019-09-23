Drive up, get a flu shot

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Getting a flu shot this year is as easy as getting a burger and fries.
The Craighead County Health Unit, 611 E. Washington Ave. Suite B, will host a drive-thru vaccine clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Patients can also walk into the health unit and receive the flu vaccine at no charge.
Although the shot is free, those with insurance should bring their card.
To help cover state costs, the Arkansas Department of Health will charge your insurance company for the cost of giving the vaccine.
Those without insurance, or whose insurance does not pay for the flu vaccine, will still get the shot for free.
