Find a watch party for the premiere of NBC’s ‘Bluff City Law’!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re as excited about “Bluff City Law” as we are, you’re already planning where to watch the premiere. But if you need some ideas, we’ve put together a list of watch parties in Memphis.
“Bluff City Law” premieres Monday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. on WMC Action News 5.
- Unofficial Official Bluff City Law Premiere Watch Party (Court Square from 8 to 10 p.m., all ages) -- Downtown Memphis is hosting the unofficial-official watch party in Court Square with a big screen, food trucks, DJs, beer and wine for sale and more. Actor Jayne Atkinson is making an appearance along with Joe Birch, Kontji Anthony and Joyce Peterson. Get all the details and RSVP here!
- Swanky’s Taco Shop in East Memphis (4770 Poplar Ave.) -- Sharpen up on your favorite law shows in a round of “Law Show” trivia, and join the Memphis Bar Association as the city counts down to the premiere of NBC’s new show, “Bluff City Law.” The fun kicks off at 6 p.m. with Happy Hour drink specials and networking, trivia starts at 7. Specials include $1 off all draft beers and well drinks, plus themed cocktails from Memphis distillery Old Dominick.
- Madison Avenue Park (151 Madison Ave.) -- The Memphis Bar Association is a hosting a watch party with a Happy Hour and optional dinner. Madison Avenue Park on the Big Screen is directly across from the Brass Door. Happy Hour starts at 6, then the party moves to the park for show time! Blankets, lawn chairs and picnic baskets are welcome.
- The Brass Door (152 Madison Ave.) -- The MBA is also hosting a dinner party at the Brass Door beginning at 7 p.m. Click here to register for “Television at the Table.” Seats are limited so sign up ASAP!
- Highland Axe and Rec (525 S. Highland St.) -- Watch “The Voice” at 7 p.m. and “Bluff City Law” at 9 with amazing sound quality, couches and extremely large screens!
- The Hi Tone (412 N. Cleveland St.) -- Watch “Bluff City Law” at 9 p.m. and enjoy $2 White Claws!
Take us with you as you watch the premiere! Share pictures or video from your watch party at wmcactionnews5.com/mypics and we may show them on TV!
