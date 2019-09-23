Four pedestrians hit by motorists in less than 48 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Recent reports from the Memphis Police Department have revealed that four people have been hit by vehicles in less than 48 hours--two of those incidences being hit and runs.
Around 1 a.m. on Sunday MPD officers responded to a reported hit and run involving a pedestrian, according to the department’s twitter account.
The crash was near Joy Lane and Airways. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the person responsible was possibly driving a red car.
Saturday night, someone was hit by a vehicle on East Raines Road near Elvis Presley Boulevard and taken to the hospital in critical condition as well.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene. Police say no charges have been filed and that the victim was not on a crosswalk at the time of the crash.
Saturday afternoon, officers responded to an accident where a man was hit by a vehicle near South 3rd Street on Meadowbrook and East Mitchell. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was critically injured and taken to the hospital. Police have not identified a suspect in the case.
On Friday, Sept. 20, officers responded to the scene of a crash at Parkway Village where a man had been struck by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
“Memphis ranks as one of the most dangerous cities for pedestrians in the country,” said Nick Olyer, Bike and Pedestrian program manager.
According to data from Memphis police:
- 552 pedestrians were hurt and 25 killed on Memphis roadways in 2016.
- 450 pedestrians were hurt and 28 died in 2017.
Safety experts say there aren't enough crosswalks in Memphis or they're too far away.
Police say at least two victims from this weekend didn't use a crosswalk.
Experts also say speeding and drivers paying more attention to their phones are a factor in about half of pedestrian deaths.
"It's a challenge. It's a very regrettable and sad challenge in my mind,” said Olyer.
It's not just Memphis.
A June report shows pedestrian deaths in Tennessee doubled in the last decade.
Experts say it’ll take everyone working together to reverse the trend.
If you have any information about the hit and runs this weekend, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.