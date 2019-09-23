Greene County K9 receives new body armor courtesy of donation

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Another Region 8 K9 officer received a donation of body armor courtesy of Vested Interest in K9′s Inc.
According to a Facebook post by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, K9 Deks received a bullet and stab protective vest embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro Police, AR.”
The Vested Interest in K9′s Inc. program is currently open for all dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies and are at least 20 months old.
One donation for a vest is $950 and each vest has a five-year warranty.
