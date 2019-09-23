Greene County K9 receives new body armor courtesy of donation

K9 Officer Deks (Source: Greene County Sheriff’s Department - Sheriff Steve Franks via Facebook)
September 22, 2019 at 9:09 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 9:09 PM

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Another Region 8 K9 officer received a donation of body armor courtesy of Vested Interest in K9′s Inc.

According to a Facebook post by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, K9 Deks received a bullet and stab protective vest embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro Police, AR.”

The Vested Interest in K9′s Inc. program is currently open for all dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies and are at least 20 months old.

One donation for a vest is $950 and each vest has a five-year warranty.

For more information regarding Vested Interest in K9′s Inc., click here.

