Holly Bobo memorialized with highway renaming

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The victim of one of Tennessee’s most high profile murders now has a road named after her.
Holly Bobo, a 20-year-old nursing student, went missing in Decatur County back in April 2011. Ginseng Hunters found her body three years later in a wooded area.
Last weekend Decatur County renamed a portion of Highway 641 the Holly Bobo Memorial Highway.
The man who plead guilty in her murder, Zach Adams, was sentenced to life in prison at the conclusion of her trial in 2017.
