Humidity Drops Overnight

A lingering shower is still possible through this evening, but most will see sun to end the day. Less humid air will pour into Region 8 allowing temperatures to fall to the low 60s and even upper 50s in spots. Tuesday will be the best day of the week with low humidity sticking around through the rest of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s. Rain chances look low for Tuesday. Wednesday rain chances return, and again rain amounts don’t look impressive. Humidity will come back too. We’ll be back in the 90s by the weekend, and the last few days of September look very hot with highs in the mid-90s.