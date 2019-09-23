$845k grant awarded to Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Thanks to a grant from the U.S. Dept. of Commerce, thousands of dollars are coming to Lawrence County.
According to a press release from the department, County Road 210 is being rewarded $845,000 because it is a flood zone area.
Aside from the water, this road sees lots of traffic to and from American Silica, which produces sand for use in the oil and gas industry.
According to Daryll Harris, a local resident, the company sprays water and grates the road often. However, he doesn’t mind the traffic on the road because the workers are just making a living.
“They’ll move over and they’ll let you pass, or they’ll slow down,” Harris said. “They don’t use Jake brakes or their horns. They don’t do anything to disrupt our lifestyle.”
Harris said he worries about County Road 210 being paved, which could cause speeding.
“If the speed of the trucks increases, it would make it a little bit harder to pull out of your driveway,” Harris said.
