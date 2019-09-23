Missouri AG warns of scam targeting elderly citizens

(KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has issued a consumer alert to warn Missouri citizens about a scam targeting the elderly.
According to the Office of AG Schmitt, hundreds of scam calls were reported across the state and country about courts asking for money.
The number on the caller ID comes appears to be from the “US Government” or “US District Court” which indicates that scammers are using spoofed numbers.
There were also reports of call targeting the elderly, where the caller is pretending to be a grandchild in jail and in need of help.
The Missouri Attorney General’s Office offers these tips to avoid falling victim to this scam and others:
- If you get a call or email from someone claiming to know you and asking for help, check to confirm that it’s legitimate before you send any money.
- Ask some questions that would be hard for a scammer to answer correctly – the name of the person’s pet, their mother’s birthday, etc.
- Contact the person who they claim to be directly. If you can’t reach the person, contact someone else – a friend or relative of the person.
- Don’t send money unless you are absolutely sure it’s the real person you know.
“There are scammers who consistently think of new ways to take Missourians’ money this scam is just another example," said Attorney General Schmitt. “I urge Missourians and citizens across the country to follow the tips listed by my Consumer Protection Section to avoid falling victim to these scams and to report these scams to our office – we will take action wherever possible.”
