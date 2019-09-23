Randolph County jail opens new expansion

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time in 20 years, a new addition to the Randolph County Jail will keep inmates and money within the area.
The upgrade houses 100 beds, saving the county $130,000, according to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell.
He said the completed project keeps from having to transport inmates to different facilities.
“This is the first time I can remember that Randolph County hasn’t had inmates in other counties,” Bell said.
The Sheriff considers the expansion a “win-win situation” for the citizens of Pocahontas, saying the money saved will add more jailer jobs with more plans for the future.
“There’s a possibility we will have to expand again,” he said. “We’re also looking at other options rather than jail, such as rehab and work release programs to help with our overcrowding problems.”
