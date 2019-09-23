Sept. 23: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A cold front moving out of northern Missouri will push a few showers and isolated thunderstorms through northern sections of the region.
Unfortunately, with the main supporting upper energy lifting northeast and the front sliding into lower-level dry air, our rain chances remain low with coverage isolated.
The best window for precipitation north of I-40 will run through noon Monday.
Some locations could pick up a half of an inch while others nothing.
Clouds will help keep it cooler with a majority of readings in the mid-80s.
News Headlines
This past weekend’s A-State Ladies Red Wolves Classic tournament hit a home run with area hotels and restaurants.
Meanwhile, in Walnut Ridge, the annual Beatles on the Ridge struck all the right notes.
Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the murder trial of a white Dallas police officer accused of shooting her black neighbor who had ties to Region 8.
