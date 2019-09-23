Stove burner sparks fire at apartment complex

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - Fire crews spent much of Saturday night battling an apartment complex fire.
According to the Hayti Fire Department, crews were called to the Cleveland Apartments at approximately 9 p.m. Sept. 21.
When crews arrived they report finding flames at a four apartment complex.
Fire officials said crews were able to get the flames under control quickly, but the fire had spread through the attic area.
One apartment is considered a total loss. Three other apartments affected have some fire and smoke damage of the All of the apartments reportedly have extensive damage.
According to the Hayti Fire Department, a tenant cooking left a stove burner unattended and came back to their kitchen to find the unit on fire.
No one was injured.
The American Red Cross is assisting those affected by the fire.
Crews with the Caruthersville and Wardell Fire Departments assisted Hayti fire crews.
