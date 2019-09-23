Traffic stop uncovers THC cartridges, edibles and marijuana

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri man is due back in court in October after Pocahontas police found marijuana, THC for vapes and THC edibles during a traffic stop.
According to a news release, an officer pulled over a vehicle for defective equipment on Sept. 19.
The officer then spoke to the driver and could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle.
During a search, they found a total of 18.2 grams of THC in 26 vape pen cartridges, about 18.7 ounces of THC edible dessert cakes and 18.3 grams of marijuana.
The officer also said he found marijuana buds.
Chad Isaac Green, of O'Fallon, MO, was charged for 3 separate counts of possession with the purpose to deliver.
A judge set a $10,000 bond and he’s expected to be in court on Oct. 28 in Randolph County Circuit Court.
