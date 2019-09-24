Arkansas State men’s golf finishes 3rd at Graeme McDowell Invitational

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State men’s golf team closed play Tuesday at the Graeme McDowell Invitational, shooting a final-round 281 (-7) at Greystone Golf and Country Club to give it a combined 854 (-10) total as it finished in third place out of 19 teams.
The Red Wolves were led by three players finishing among the top-11 individuals, including senior Zan Luka Stirn in a tie for second place. The tournament’s last day saw A-State post its best team score after shooting a 286 (-2) and 287 (-1) for the first and second rounds, respectively.
A-State finished 11 strokes clear of fourth place South Carolina (865/+1) while North Florida took first place with a total of 850 (-14) and UAB was second with a total of 851 (-13).
Stirn collected his 12th career top-five finish by posting a combined 210 (-6) that included a final-round 68 (-4), the lowest single-round score of the tourney by an A-State player. Sophomore Luka Naglic finished sixth with a combined 211 (-5), including a final-round 69 (-3). Senior Julien Sale just missed the top-10, finishing tied for 11th with a total of 214 (-2). Sophomore Jack Madden tied for 42nd at 223 (+7) and freshman Adam Thorp was tied for 76th at 232 (+16).
The Red Wolves return to action October 6-8 at the Maridoe Intercollegiate in Carrolton, Texas. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (astatemensgolf).
Graeme McDowell Invitational | Greystone CC | Birmingham, Ala.
3. Arkansas State | 286-287-281=854 (-10)
T2. Zan Luka Stirn | 71-71-68=210 (-6)
6. Luka Naglic | 70-72-69=211 (-5)
T11. Julien Sale | 71-70-73=214 (-2)
T42. Jack Madden | 78-74-71=223 (+7)
T76. Adam Thorp | 74-79-79=232 (+16)
