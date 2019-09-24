Arkansas State midfielder Sophia Restrepo named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State midfielder Sophia Restrepo has been named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week after her two-goal performance in A-State’s 3-1 win over ULM.
The Cape Coral, Fl. has registered four goals on the year to go along with eight points as she taken nine shots on the 2019 slate. Restrepo now stands at a .444 shots percentage, as she has been a pivotal factor in all eight of Arkansas State’s matches.
This is Restrepo’s first-career Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week award.
Arkansas State will continue Sun Belt Conference action when it returns home to host Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at A-State Soccer Park, as live stats can be viewed at astatestats.com.
For the latest on A-State Soccer follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Soccer Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer) and Instagram (AStateSoccer).
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.