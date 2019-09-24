Arkansas State practices Tuesday, coordinators reflect after more injuries

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 4 days away from Arkansas State kicking off Sun Belt play. The Red Wolves continue to prepare for a road trip to the wiregrass.
The scarlet and black had a 2 plus hour session Tuesday afternoon. Layne Hatcher got the majority of the QB1 snaps. Starter Logan Bonner didn’t throw because he’s dealing with an injury on his throwing hand, his status Saturday is questionable.
Offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf & defensive coordinator David Duggan reflected after more Red Wolves landed on the injury report.
Arkansas State faces Troy Saturday in Alabama. Kickoff is at 5:00pm on ESPN+.
