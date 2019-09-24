A Better Region 8: Raising awareness on teen suicide

(KAIT) -The Batesville School District recently did something to show they are, as they put it, "students first."
They installed signs on a couple of school buses to raise awareness about teen suicide.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for 10 to 24 year olds in America.
It’s also one of the top ten causes of death, period.
The Centers for Disease Control stats show one person in this country takes their life every eleven minutes.
Researchers are not sure what’s driving the trend.
Some have suggested cyber-bullying and social media as contributing to teen depression and hopelessness.
But there is hope and there is help.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 with someone to talk to.
Save this number: 1-800-273-8255.
If you think you might need to call someone, just pick up the phone and call.
Someone in your life, even you, might need it someday.
