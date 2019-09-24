Blake Anderson provides injury updates heading into contest with Troy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State is set to open up their 2019 Sun Belt Conference schedule on Saturday with Troy.
During Monday’s weekly press conference head coach Blake Anderson gave the latest on some key injuries to members of his team:
-Starting quarterback Logan Bonner continues to nurse a hand injury suffered in the season opener against SMU. He will see a specialist later in the week and will continued to be evaluated leading up to Saturday.
-Junior running back Ryan Graham will be out the remainder of the season after tearing an ACL in Saturday’s win over Southern Illinois
-Sophomore running back Marcel Murray continues to deal with an ankle injury and is day-to-day.
-Redshirt senior defensive tackle Kevin Thurmon is expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering a broken hand.
