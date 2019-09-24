Crowds gather to see Memphis on national TV with ‘Bluff City Law’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There was standing room only at Court Square in Downtown Memphis for the watch party of the premiere of “Bluff City Law” on Monday night.
WMC Action News 5′s Joe Birch and Kontji Anthony warmed up the crowd and introduced actress Jayne Atkinson, who was then joined by castmates Caitlin McGee and MaameYaa Boafo to talk with the crowd.
Atkinson stayed through the entire show, taking selfies with fans and sharing details about the legal drama. The case depicted in the show was a true story.
“Everyone was so excited," viewer said. "It was so nice of the cast to be here and sit with everybody the whole time. I think it’s going to be a hit.”
“It’s really cool. I was coming here thinking man my city is going to be famous now.”
Atkinson says the “Bluff City Law” lawyers won’t always win their cases, but important lessons will be learned by the audience.
The crowd gasped at the big reveal of episode one and applauded when it was over.
The consensus is, the producers of “Bluff City Law” and the City of Memphis may have a hit on their hands.
The city worked hard to keep filming in Memphis. This month, the EDGE board approved a four-year PILOT incentive for the series, which allows for a $1.4 million investment in the show.
The show provides more than 300 jobs, including some being brought on as extras.
“It was a great experience, wonderful," extra Joey Hopper said. "It was good to be one of the background actors and extras. I’m hoping to do more of that.”
In all, the show brings in $22 million in payroll.
