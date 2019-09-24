5A East Golf Tournament contested Tuesday at Sage Meadows

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 5A East Golf Tournament was contested Tuesday at Sage Meadows.
Jonesboro had 4 golfers finish in the 70s en route to winning the boys team title. Ben Sherman finished 2nd individually with a 2-under par 70. Searcy (2nd) and Mountain Home (3rd) punched tickets to the state tourney.
Mountain Home claims the girls team crown. Sydney Czantskowski led the Lady Bombers with a 2nd place finish. Greene County Tech gets to play on their home course in next week’s state tournament. The Lady Eagles finished 2nd, Jonesboro 3rd.
Paragould was atop both individual leaderboards. Simon McBride fired a 5-under par 67 to earn boys medalist honors. Madison Holmes defended her 5A East title with a 1-under par 71.
