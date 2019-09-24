Fight between roommates leads to stabbing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A fight between two roommates landed one man in the hospital after he was stabbed several times.
Lonnie Dean Williams faces a felony charge of second-degree domestic battering.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers responded to a Jonesboro emergency room on Sunday, Sept. 22 for a reported stabbing.
The victim had been stabbed twice, once in the leg, the other low on his right side.
The victim told officers that he was laying in bed at his apartment when his roommate, identified as Williams, became upset with him.
The two began fighting to the point that both men were injured. The victim said he was able to subdue Williams until he calmed down.
“The victim believed that the incident was over and went to wash his face in the bathroom,” the affidavit said.
But, the fight wasn’t over.
According to court records, Williams approached the victim from behind and stabbed him.
The victim was able to get away.
Williams was later arrested on a separate charge.
He appeared in Craighead County District Court where a judge found probable cause to charge him. The judge set his bond at $35,000.
