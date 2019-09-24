Hay vandalism leads to beefed-up patrols

(Source: Pixabay.com)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 24, 2019 at 11:05 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 11:05 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County sheriff’s deputies have increased patrols along one stretch of road after someone spray-painted off-color messages on several bales of hay.

The owner discovered the vandalism Monday afternoon in the 1700-block of County Road 760.

Deputy Tyler C. Martin stated in the initial incident report that someone had spray-painted “explicit and vulgar” graffiti on six hay bales.

The total cost of the damage was estimated at $240.

Martin assured the owner that the location would be placed on extra patrol.

Anyone with information on this crime should contact Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

