Hay vandalism leads to beefed-up patrols

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County sheriff’s deputies have increased patrols along one stretch of road after someone spray-painted off-color messages on several bales of hay.
The owner discovered the vandalism Monday afternoon in the 1700-block of County Road 760.
Deputy Tyler C. Martin stated in the initial incident report that someone had spray-painted “explicit and vulgar” graffiti on six hay bales.
The total cost of the damage was estimated at $240.
Martin assured the owner that the location would be placed on extra patrol.
Anyone with information on this crime should contact Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
