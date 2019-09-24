Jail funds in big positive numbers

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County jail is doing exceptionally well with their finances, which in return, means fewer tax dollars pulled from citizens.
Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks and his administration spent 2019 working hard to put the jail’s money in the positive.
Sheriff Franks predicts by the end of September, the jail will have a surplus of around $700,000.
He said this was done by housing state inmates at $30 every day and federal inmates at $75 every day.
“A jail is not about making money, but you want to make enough to support the jail, which we’re doing more than that,” Franks said.
According to Sheriff Franks, the jail was in the negatives in 2018, but now he commends his staff for getting the department where it is now.
“To make a facility like this run, it takes a team,” he said. “Not just one person can do it and I think we have that now.”
He said he wants to give some of the extra funds to reward his staff for their work.
Sheriff Franks said he’s received concern from community members about housing the state and federal inmates.
The community fears the inmates, once their sentence is complete, will be released into Greene County.
He said those inmates are not released within the county, but sent back to prison to then be processed and released.
