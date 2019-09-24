Jonesboro cinema, restaurants submit applications to ABC

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After winning approval from Jonesboro city leaders, the owners of a movie theater have applied with the state Alcoholic Beverage Control for a permit to serve alcohol.
During the week ending Sept. 13, the Malco Hollywood Cinema, 2407 E. Parker Rd., applied for a Private Club-Class A permit.
Earlier this month, with the council deadlocked, Mayor Harold Perrin cast the deciding vote to allow the theater to serve alcohol.
At the time, Perrin stated: “I believe the Malco has put in the necessary controls, such as a two-drink per hour limit, that will ensure your movie experience is just as comfortable as always.”
Police Chief Rick Elliott did not voice any opposition to the proposal. “The Malco has self-imposed more restrictions than any other facility that sells alcohol,” Elliott said in a statement to Region 8 News.
Other businesses submitting applications with the ABC during the week ending Sept. 13:
- Ichiya Ramen Restaurant, 322 S. Main, new Private Club Class A permit.
- Colton’s Steakhouse & Grill of Jonesboro, 2309 E. Parker, Change of manager/Private Club Class-A.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.