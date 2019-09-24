Major Jonesboro roadway to close for construction

By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 24, 2019 at 4:09 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 4:19 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Upcoming roadwork on a popular stretch of highway will have drivers seeking alternate routes.

Weather permitting, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will close State Highway 351 between Neil Drive and State Highway 49 (Johnson Ave.) on weekdays and Saturdays from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. until work is complete.

A huge chunk of Airport Road will close for road construction. (Source: ARDOT)

ARDOT expects the work to start Thursday, Sept. 26, and last about a week.

Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.

