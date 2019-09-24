Man admits to sexually touching two juveniles

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man's confession to sexually touching two juveniles landed him in jail facing rape charges.
Curtis Murphy Bennett was arrested on Friday, Sept. 20 following an investigation by the Jonesboro Police Department.
According to a probable cause affidavit, two juveniles, both under the age of 14, made statements that Bennett touched them on their “privates.”
The juveniles also made claims of a “very specific sexual act that Mr. Benett had performed on them.”
Bennett also reportedly admitted to family members that he sexually touched the juveniles.
“Upon Interviewing Mr. Bennett, he did admit that he performed sexual acts, including the specific behavior previously described to the detective,” the investigator noted in the affidavit.
The detective said that Mr. Bennett admitted that the touching happened 15-20 separate ties since the beginning of 2019.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.